2 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K’s Uri

On Friday evening, the Indian Army had said Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire violation that was responded effectively. (AFP)

Two people were injured along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri when Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts on Saturday, officials said.

Abdul Qayoom, the superintendent of police of Baramulla, said among the injured are a 60-year-old person and a 20-year-old in Nambla village in the district.

They have been shifted to hospital, Qayoom added.

Nambla is the last big village on the LoC in Hajipeer sector.

This is the second incident of ceasefire violation in north Kashmir since Friday.

On Friday evening, the Indian Army had said Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire violation that was responded effectively.