2 Karnataka Congress leaders seek govt permission for Eid namaz at mosques

No congregation prayers have been held in teh country since the lockdown began in March. (HT PHOTO)

Two senior Karnataka Congress leaders - former union minister C M Ibrahim and MLC Abdul Jabbar have written a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asking that Muslims be permitted to offer prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr at mosques and Idgah Maidans.

Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the Islamic month of Ramzan during which Muslims fast, is expected to be celebrated on May 24 or 25 depending on the sighting of the moon.

In the letter, Ibramhim and Jabbar pointed out that Muslims all over the state had not been able to offer namaz in mosques due to the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested that on at least on Eid, the government offer permission to offer prayers at mosques Idagah Maidans till 1 pm in the afternoon. Mosques across the country have been shut since the lockdown began.

The state government was yet to officially react to the request but the minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj K S Eshwarappa hit out at Ibrahim saying “We already know what the support of the likes of Siddaramiah, Ibrahim and Zameer Ahmed Khan has done to Tablighis who returned to the state. Law is the same for everybody and all communities.”

Ibrahim defended his demand saying that the community has till now followed government orders to offer namaz at home rather than mosques but Eid was an important festival and that all precautions including consultation with medical experts could be done by the government before granting permission.

Karnataka recorded 28 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday to take its tally to 987. A total of 460 people have recovered while 35 have died.