Sections
Home / India News / 2 Karnataka Congress leaders seek govt permission for Eid namaz at mosques

2 Karnataka Congress leaders seek govt permission for Eid namaz at mosques

The government has not yet officially reacted to the letter but a senior minister has criticised the two Congress leaders for seeking permission.

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

No congregation prayers have been held in teh country since the lockdown began in March. (HT PHOTO)

Two senior Karnataka Congress leaders - former union minister C M Ibrahim and MLC Abdul Jabbar have written a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asking that Muslims be permitted to offer prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr at mosques and Idgah Maidans.

Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the Islamic month of Ramzan during which Muslims fast, is expected to be celebrated on May 24 or 25 depending on the sighting of the moon.

In the letter, Ibramhim and Jabbar pointed out that Muslims all over the state had not been able to offer namaz in mosques due to the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested that on at least on Eid, the government offer permission to offer prayers at mosques Idagah Maidans till 1 pm in the afternoon. Mosques across the country have been shut since the lockdown began.

The state government was yet to officially react to the request but the minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj K S Eshwarappa hit out at Ibrahim saying “We already know what the support of the likes of Siddaramiah, Ibrahim and Zameer Ahmed Khan has done to Tablighis who returned to the state. Law is the same for everybody and all communities.”



Ibrahim defended his demand saying that the community has till now followed government orders to offer namaz at home rather than mosques but Eid was an important festival and that all precautions including consultation with medical experts could be done by the government before granting permission.

Karnataka recorded 28 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday to take its tally to 987. A total of 460 people have recovered while 35 have died.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
May 14, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

All Chandigarh health-workers under ambit of Covid-19 insurance scheme
May 14, 2020 20:27 IST
Donald Trump attacks his top Covid-19 expert Anthony Fauci, squabbles with others
May 14, 2020 20:26 IST
Mechanism in place for those sneaking into Mohali dist
May 14, 2020 20:21 IST
10 booked, 3 held for attacking cop on duty in Dapodi
May 14, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.