2 killed, 7 injured as vehicle falls off Srisailam Ghat road into a gorge in Telangana

The deceased were identified as Neetu Singh (45) and Raj Kumari Bai (65), who succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday. (HT FILE.)

Two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge while negotiating a turn on the Ghat road in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday night, the police said.

The accident occurred at Eegalapenta village in Nallamala hill range on the Telangana side of the Srisailam reservoir at around 9 pm, while the victims were going for a darshan of Lord Mallikarjun Swamy of the famous Srisailam temple located on the Andhra Pradesh side of the reservoir in Kurnool district.

The injured – Namrata Singh, Hemalatha, Anil Singh, Asmith Singh, Dharmik Singh, Dharmesh Singh and Suman Latha, were given first aid at the local hospital being run by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco) and later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

According to Eegalapenta sub-inspector of police S Pochaiah, three families belonging to Dhoolpet and Mangalhat areas of Hyderabad left in the evening in three different vehicles for a darshan in the Srisailam temple.

“The Ghat road on the Nallamala hills near Eegalapenta has steep turns. While the first two vehicles managed to negotiate the turns, the third vehicle, a Toyota Innova, lost control and crashed into a wall, before falling off into a 20-feet gorge,” the SI said.

One of the injured managed to come out of the vehicle and alerted his friends in the first two cars. They returned to the accident site and with the help of locals and the police, rescued the victims.

“The condition of Neetu Singh and Raj Kumari Bai was critical and they were immediately rushed to Hyderabad, where they were declared brought dead. The other injured were admitted to the local hospital of TSGenco for first aid treatment. They were also taken to Hyderabad later,” the police official said.

The bodies have been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. “We have booked a case of accident and are investigating,” Pochaiah said.