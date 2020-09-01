Sections
Home / India News / 2 lakh Ola, Uber drivers on strike, commuters in Delhi-NCR to face problems

2 lakh Ola, Uber drivers on strike, commuters in Delhi-NCR to face problems

The strike call comes at a time when other public transport systems, like metro, are not operational and buses are working at reduced capacity.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The protest by Ola and Uber cab drivers in Delhi-NCR begins today. (Praveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber in the Delhi-NCR region are on strike from Tuesday demanding extension of the moratorium on loan repayment and a hike in fare in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around two lakh drivers of the cab services have given the strike call as their appeals have not led to any action by the government, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi, a union of Ola-Uber drivers.

“Due to the acute financial crisis caused by lockdown, drivers are unable to pay their EMIs. The moratorium of loan repayment ended today and the banks are already putting pressure on us. Drivers are scared that banks will tow away their vehicles for not paying EMIs,” Gill said on Monday.

The drivers are demanding withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by them. They also want a higher commission from the cab aggregators while travelling between Delhi and NCR destinations like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.



Both Ola and Uber have so far not reacted to the strike call given by the drivers.

The strike call comes at a time when other public transport systems, like metro, are not operational and buses are working at reduced capacity.

“Most of the drivers are finding it difficult to feed their families at this time and have no means to fulfil their financial obligations. Unless the government helps us, there is no way we can work without fear of losing our vehicles,” Gill said.

As part of the protest plan, the cab drivers will assemble near Himachal Bhawan at Mandi House on Tuesday to seek government action on their demands.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Sep 01, 2020 09:25 IST
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
Sep 01, 2020 04:00 IST
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
Sep 01, 2020 09:21 IST
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
Sep 01, 2020 09:51 IST

latest news

Arjun joins Saif in spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police
Sep 01, 2020 10:17 IST
MHA asks states to create SOPs to combat crimes against weaker sections
Sep 01, 2020 10:16 IST
Mercedes S-Class 2021 teased before official reveal with luxury, tech galore
Sep 01, 2020 10:16 IST
Adam Zampa replaces Kane Richardson in RCB
Sep 01, 2020 10:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.