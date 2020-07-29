Sections
Home / India News / 2 Lashkar infiltrators killed, another injured in J-K’s Rajouri

2 Lashkar infiltrators killed, another injured in J-K’s Rajouri

Lt Col Devender Anand, the defence spokesperson, said the suspected terrorists had not entered Indian territory and the anti-personnel mine was planted by Pakistan on their side.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:33 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Jammu

One of the slain infiltrator, Abid Hussain

Two Pakistani infiltrators from Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and one of their injured associates fled back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district late on Monday, officials said.

“Around 11pm on Monday, three infiltrators were trying to infiltrate into our territory opposite Kalal area of Nowshera sector. One of them stepped over a landmine and as a result two of them got killed while the third one was injured,” Anand said.

“During monsoon, these mines being light in weight drift away from their place and it seems infiltrators stepped on one such mine. The troops had seen the bodies lying in their territory,” said the officer.



One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abid Hussain, son of Khadim Hussain of Naali village in Bhaagsar area of Bhimber district in PoK.

