2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Two LeT terrorists have been killed. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, has been recovered. Search is going on. More details are awaited,” Kashmir Zone Police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag district’s Sirhama area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, police said.

“A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night to stop the militants from escaping,” they added.