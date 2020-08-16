2 men held for rape, murder of UP girl

LUCKNOW/ LAKHIMPUR KHERI Two men have been arrested for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Sunday.

While some reports had suggested that the accused had gouged out the girl’s eyes and cut her tongue, district superintendent of police Satendra Kumar denied these claims.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon, when the two accused dragged the Dalit girl into a sugarcane field on finding her alone.

“Initial investigation revealed that the assailants dragged the girl into the sugarcane field after finding her alone on Friday afternoon. The duo raped and strangled her to conceal the crime. We zeroed in on the duo on the basis of the statement of the girl’s family members and other witnesses,” Abhishek Pratap, Dhaurahra area circle officer (CO) said.

The post mortem report established strangulation after rape as the cause of death, the officer said. The scarf used to strangle her was found near the spot, he added.

Kumar said that there was no mention of mutilation of the girl’s body in the post-mortem report.

Sections of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act have been added to the FIR, was earlier filed under IPC section 302 for murder and a section of SC/ST Act (for atrocities against person belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe), the SP said.

The process of slapping National Security Act against the two accused has also been initiated, the SP added.

Meanwhile, a political controversy has erupted in the state after the crime came to light, with opposition parties hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state government for the alleged rise in atrocities against women and children.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, UP Congress president Lallu Singh, former Congress MP Jitin Prasada and several other leaders condemned the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, “The rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri is an incident which has shaken humanity. In the BJP rule, atrocities on children and women are at an all-time high.”

“Why is the BJP government shielding those who are involved in rape, kidnapping, murder and other crime,” the former state chief minister asked.

Prasada said: “The inhuman act with a girl has put humanity to shame. This is an extremely saddening incident. In this episode, the police must initiate such a strong action that it becomes a deterrent for criminals.” In a tweet in Hindi, Prasada asked, “What was the police doing that such a big incident took place. Action must be taken against the guilty persons. The safety of the family (of the girl) should be looked into”.

Mayawati demanded strict action against the guilty. “What is the difference between the SP government and the present BJP government... The BSP demands that the government should initiate strong action against the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and also in the Azamgarh incident.”

She was referring to the murder of village head in Azamgarh recently.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)