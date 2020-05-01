2 migrant labourers from Jharkhand test positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh

The two labourers were among the nine people quarantined in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. (Representative Photo) (HT Photo )

Two migrant labourers from Jharkhand tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, taking the number of people infected to 40 in Chhattisgarh.

“On Tuesday night, nine people including a few migrants quarantined in Surajpur district were tested positive by the rapid-testing method. They were brought to AIIMS Raipur where their RT-PCR tests were done. Out of these, two of were positive on Thursday afternoon and one has to be re-tested,” SS Sharma, AIIMS spokesperson said while speaking to HT.

Sharma said that six patients, who tested negative, will continue to remain in quarantine in Mana Hospital in Raipur.

“We have found that the three patients who tested positive in Surajpur district in the last three days are from Jharkhand. They are migrant labourers who worked in Maharashtra and had travelled to the border district of Rajnandgaon along with other labourers in early April,” Deepak Soni, Surajpur’s collector, said.

Initially, they were placed in a camp on the inter-state border in Rajnandgaon but since it was overcrowded, the workers were shifted to the quarantine centre in Surajpur on April 17, the collector added.

In Chhattisgarh, 36 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery till now, health officials said.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Raipur approved a laboratory for Covid-19 testing in Raigarh district on Thursday.

“Now, the testing can also be done in virology laboratory in Lakhiram Memorial Medical College in Raigarh district,” AIIMS’ Sharma said.