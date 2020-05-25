Sections
Home / India News / 2 migrants deliver babies aboard spl trains

2 migrants deliver babies aboard spl trains

BhubaneswarTwo women migrant workers travelling back to their homes in Odisha by Shramik Special trains safely delivered babies during their journeys on Sunday, providing a rare cause of cheer amid...

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:05 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty,

Bhubaneswar

Two women migrant workers travelling back to their homes in Odisha by Shramik Special trains safely delivered babies during their journeys on Sunday, providing a rare cause of cheer amid the often grim stories narrated by distressed migrants returning to the state after losing their jobs during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown.

In Bolangir district, a migrant worker delivered a baby girl in the Shramik Special train at Titlagarh railway station on Sunday. Migrant worker Hema Kanti was travelling from Kazipet in Telangana in Bolangir when she went into labour.

East Coast Railway officials halted the train at Titlagarh railway station where Kanti gave birth to a baby girl at around 10.15 am in the presence of the railway divisional medical officer. Railway officials shifted Kanti and the newborn to Titlagarh government hospital after the delivery.



In the second incident, police officials in Jharsuguda town police station helped a migrant worker deliver a baby in a police control room (PCR) van. Payal Kumari of Krishnapur in Bihar was going from Secunderabad to Danapur in Bihar with her husband Balkrishna Prasad when she experienced labour pains.

On being informed by Railway authorities, Jharsuguda Town police station inspector Sabitri Bal rushed to the railway station along with tehsildar GB Mangaraj. “As the train halted at Jharsuguda station at 2.20 pm, inspector Bal found the pregnant lady in extreme pain and decided to take her to hospital. Since no other vehicle was available, the police officer took Payal in a PCR van. Before they could reach the hospital, Payal delivered a baby girl inside the vehicle under the supervision of Bal,” said Jharsuguda superintendent of police Rahul PR.

Later, the mother and baby were admitted to Jharsuguda hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body withdraws notice sent to doctor for prescribing Covid-19 swab test
May 25, 2020 01:26 IST
6 customs officers in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 01:23 IST
Lockdown forces many to change profession
May 25, 2020 01:30 IST
Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants
May 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.