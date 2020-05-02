Sections
Home / India News / 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama district

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama district

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, the official said.

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Srinagar

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said. (PTI file photo. Representative image )

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while another anti-militancy operation is underway in Kupwara, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the wee hours of Saturday following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.



He said identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, the official said.

He said the security forces launched a search operation in Chanjmulla area of Handwara on Friday.

However, contact with militants was established on Saturday evening, the official said, adding that the area was under cordon and the operation was underway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 21:53 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

Khattar slams Congress leaders for undue criticism
May 02, 2020 22:32 IST
Working with Irrfan was nothing less than a fan moment for me: Saba Qamar
May 02, 2020 22:32 IST
Bihar govt relaxes attendance requirement for salary payment for March, April
May 02, 2020 22:31 IST
Extending help in the time of Covid-19 lockdown
May 02, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.