2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama district

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while another anti-militancy operation is underway in Kupwara, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the wee hours of Saturday following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.

He said identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, the official said.

He said the security forces launched a search operation in Chanjmulla area of Handwara on Friday.

However, contact with militants was established on Saturday evening, the official said, adding that the area was under cordon and the operation was underway.