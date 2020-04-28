Sections
Home / India News / 2 minor girls raped in Rajasthan in separate incidents: Police

2 minor girls raped in Rajasthan in separate incidents: Police

In Ajmer, an unidentified person abducted an 11-year-old girl at around 4 am on Monday from the courtyard of the house, where she was sleeping with her parents.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:59 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan reported two separate incidents of suspected rape of minors from Ajmer and Sirohi districts o n Monday, according to the police.

In Ajmer, an unidentified person abducted an 11-year-old girl at around 4 am on Monday from the courtyard of the house, where she was sleeping with her parents. “Her mother woke her father when she found that their daughter was missing on Monday early morning,” said Mahaveer Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Kekri police station, Ajmer district.

“An hour later, her parents found her in a field about a kilometre away from their home and her clothes were stained in blood. The parents lodged a first information report (FIR) on Monday and a case was registered against the unknown accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 376 (rape), and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” SHO Sharma said.

In Sirohi district, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped for three consecutive days by a person known to her. On Monday, the accused dropped the rape survivor at her home after which she shared the ordeal with her parents.



Sumer Singh, station house officer (SHO), Pindwara police station, Sirohi district, said that on April 23 after the family finished their dinner, the teenager’s mother told her to lock the entrance gate of the house.

“When she went near the entrance gate, one of her friends in the neighbourhood called her. While she going to her friend’s house, the accused, who is known her, kidnapped her by gagging her mouth. She was taken to a nearby government-run school, which is closed because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, and raped her for three consecutive days,” said SHO Singh.

“On Monday, her family members filed an FIR. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and Section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the IPC. The rape survivor’s statement has been recorded. Her medical reports are awaited, but further investigations are on,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

International Dance Day: The importance of dance during these times
Apr 29, 2020 11:35 IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.