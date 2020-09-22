2 more ministers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet test Covid-19 positive

On Tuesday night, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,10,711 with 2,544 new cases identified in the past 24 hours. (HT PHOTO.)

Two more ministers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The ministers tweeted about contracting the viral infection.

With these two ministers, at least 12 ministers of Chouhan’s cabinet including health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary besides the Madhya Pradesh CM himself have tested positive for coronavirus so far since July 22. There are 34 ministers in the cabinet including the chief minister. Most of the ministers have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals.

On Tuesday, minister for rural development and panchayat Mahendra Singh Sisodia and minister for new and renewable energy Hardip Singh Dang tweeted about their being infected with the disease and being admitted to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.

Both the ministers will face by-elections to retain their position as ministers as they are not members of the legislative assembly. The two along with 20 other Congress MLAs had resigned from the state assembly and Congress to later join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March this year in an act of rebellion against then chief minister Kamal Nath.

Sisodia tweeted, “During a test there were symptoms of Covid-19 in me and I am getting treatment at Chirayu Hospital. Those who came in contact with me should go for a Covid-19 test. The ensuing by-election is the election of the party workers and I have belief that we will definitely succeed.”

Hardeep Singh Dang posted a video on his Twitter page in which he is seen on oxygen support.

Addressing party workers and others in the video clip he said, “My Covid-19 test conducted in Chirayu Hospital came positive today and I am hospitalised for treatment. I am under observation of doctors and you all please take care of yourself. For the next few days I would not be able to meet you. My mobile phone too will remain switched off.”

As per the health department’s bulletin released on Tuesday night the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,10,711 with 2,544 new cases identified in the past 24 hours. So far, 2,035 Covid-19 patients have died including 28 who died during the past 24 hours. Till date, 86,030 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals across the state. There were 22,646 active cases as on Tuesday.

With 17,698 Covid-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours the number of such tests conducted so far stands at 1861778, as per the bulletin.