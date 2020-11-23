Sections
2 Netflix executives booked for temple kissing scene in web-series Suitable Boy

The complainant has likened the series with ‘Love Jihad’ since the kissing scene involves people from two different faiths.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The MP home minister had yesterday ordered a probe into the web series Suitable Boy, calling it insulting to Hindu religion. (BBC/Lookout Point/Representative)

Madhya Pradesh police on Monday booked two executives of OTT platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by releasing a web-series ‘ Suitable Boy’, having kissing scenes filmed at a temple in MP, police said.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha national leader Gaurav Tiwari. Tiwari in his complaint said the kissing scenes were filmed in the temple where Shiv Linga and people singing bhajans can be seen in the background.

Home minister Narottam Mishra, who had also taken objection to the scenes and ordered an inquiry on Sunday, said the police examined the scenes and found the scenes to be insulting Hindu religious sentiments.

However, Mishra said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Gaurav Tiwari under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insult the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



“With insulting Hindu religious sentiments, the makers and OTT platform officials are also promoting Love Jihad as in the obscene scene, the woman is stated to be a Hindu and the man is a Muslim. With removal of obscene scenes, the makers should apologise for this mistake.”

Also Read: MP minister orders probe into temple kissing scene in web series Suitable Boy

Mishra also said as the scenes were filmed in Maheshwar Temple, located on the bank of Narmada River in Khargone district and added that the state government will inquire how the local administration allowed shooting of such scenes at the holy place.

Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh said the FIR was lodged against Monika Shergill, vice president, content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, director, public policies (Netflix).

“The police are investigating the matter.”

Netflix has not responded yet to a request for a comment from HT.

