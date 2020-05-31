Sections
Home / India News / 2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs

The two officials from Pakistan were apprehended on Sunday by Indian security agencies and have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:39 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have been asked to leave India within 24 hours after they were expelled for “indulging in espionage activities”, Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. (Image: Unsplash)

Two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have been asked to leave India within 24 hours after they were expelled for “indulging in espionage activities”, Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

“The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission,” the ministry said in a statement.

The two officials from Pakistan were apprehended on Sunday by Indian security agencies and have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

