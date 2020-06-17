Sections
Home / India News / 2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral

2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral

Both Father Joseph Poothattil and Father Mathew Mullappallil were debarred and restrained from carrying out priestly duties indefinitely, said the diocese. Both are parish priests in north Kerala.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Last year a woman believer had complained to the diocese about their alleged sexual advances. Some believers also complained about their behaviour. But the church brushed aside these charges and defended them. (Representative photo)

The Thalassery Arch Diocese of Syro-Malabar church in north Kerala on Wednesday suspended two priests after an alleged audiotape of the two engaged in a sleazy talk surfaced on social media and online sites. The diocese has also tendered an apology to believers.

The two were supposed to “hold a high moral ground but they failed”, said a statement issued by the public relations officer of the diocese signed on June 14.

Last year a woman believer had complained to the diocese about their alleged sexual advances. Some believers also complained about their behaviour. But the church brushed aside these charges and defended them.



Last week, two audio clips surfaced on social media in which one of the priests was heard allegedly saying he had an illicit relationship with the woman in question and wanted to come out of it. One of them was also heard detailing his sexual dalliance with the woman. Later some video clips also surfaced.

Soon these clips went viral, forcing church authorities to take action against them.

“Whatever we want to say is there in the statement. We don’t want to make more comments on this,” said the spokesman of the archdiocese.

Police said they are yet to get a complaint in this regard.

