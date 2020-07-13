Sections
Home / India News / 2 sent to judicial custody in Kerala gold smuggling case

2 sent to judicial custody in Kerala gold smuggling case

The accused in Kerala gold smuggling case , remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory Covid-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 01:33 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kochi

Swapna Suresh, ex-UAE consulate employee and state IT department consultant has emerged the alleged fulcrum of a gold smuggling case in Kerala (ANI File Photo )

An NIA court in Kochi on Sunday remanded to judicial custody, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case in Kerala. The duo were produced before the NIA special court, where the investigation agency moved an application, seeking their custody for interrogation.

The court will on Monday consider the application seeking custody of the accused, who were brought to the state from Bengaluru this morning.

The accused, remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory Covid-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said The NIA on Saturday took into custody Suresh and Nair, both on the run, in connection with the bid to smuggle over 30 kg of gold using diplomatic channel through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 2 different reports, woman tests negative in third test
Jul 13, 2020 01:32 IST
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.