2 suspected terrorists arrested in J-K’s Poonch, bid to attack temple foiled

Security forces on Sunday said that they have busted a terror module in Mendhar area in Poonch district following the arrest of two suspected terrorists of the J&K Ghaznavi Force from Balakote.

The security forces also claimed to have foiled a sinister plot of Pakistan-backed terrorists to attack a temple in Ari area of Mendhar with grenades.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “At around 8 pm on Saturday, two suspects Mustafa Iqbal and Murtaza Iqbal, both sons of Mohammad Yaseen of Keri Galhuta in Gursai area of Poonch were picked up by special Operation Group (SOG) Mendher and 49 Rashtriya Rifles near Basooni”.

The two suspects were interrogated at 49 RR battalion headquarters in Basooni.

The officer said that during the interrogation a suspicious conversation with a man with a Pakistani number was found on the phone of Mustafa Iqbal.

“During further questioning Mustafa Iqbal admitted that he had been tasked with throwing grenades at a Hindu temple in Ari of Mendhar. A video of how to use a grenade was also found in his phone,” said the SSP.

Mendhar is a border town close to the Line of Control (LoC). Later during searches of his house, six grenades and a few posters of J&K Ghaznavi Force were also found, he added.

“A search operation is still on and two more suspects have been picked up from Dabi village near the LoC in Balakote,” Angral said.