Home / India News / 4 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kulgam and Anantnag, encounter underway

4 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kulgam and Anantnag, encounter underway

Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down in Nipora area of Kulgam district, where a search operation is underway, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 07:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The firefight started after security forces lay a cordon in the area. (Reuters Photo. Representative image)

At least four terrorists were killed on Saturday by security forces during two separate gun battles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam and Anantnag.

They said further details about the operation, which was launched during midnight by the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police, will follow.

They said further details about the operation, which was launched during midnight by the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police, will follow.

According to news agency ANI, two more terrorists were killed in Lallan area of Anantnag district.



The terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation, which was launched after intelligence input early on Saturday, it reported. The firefight started after security forces lay a cordon in the area.

