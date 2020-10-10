Sections
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

A joint operation of the security forces was launched yesterday evening based on police inputs. Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter was underway.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Chingam area of Kulgam district (ANI photo)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

“Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Based on inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Friday night. The operation is now over, a police official said, adding that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained, he added.

On October 7, three terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district.In a similar incident, two terrorists were killed in the Samboora area of Awantipora district on September 27.

