Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

The Jammu and Kashmir police said the two terrorists have been killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of terrorists there, he said. (ANI)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of terrorists there, he said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at security forces’ positions.

He said the two terrorists have been killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

