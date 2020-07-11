2 terrorists shot dead in north Kashmir’s Naugam: Army
The troops had detected suspicious movement along the LoC at Naugam sector.
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 09:14 IST
Two terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector on Saturday morning, Indian Army officials said.
An army spokesperson said a suspicious movement was detected by troops along the Line of Control at Naugam sector in Baramulla early on Saturday.
“The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in the elimination of the two terrorists. Two AK-47 and war-like stores recovered,” the spokesperson said.