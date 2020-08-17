Sections
Home / India News / 2 women sentenced to death by Bihar court for murder of 4-year-old boy

2 women sentenced to death by Bihar court for murder of 4-year-old boy

This is the fourth capital punishment awarded by the Gopalganj court in the last five years.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:08 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

The victim’s father said that he had finally got justice. (HT Photo)

A sessions court in Bihar’s Gopalganj awarded death penalty to a woman and her daughter-in-law for indulging in black magic that resuklted in the death of a four-year-old boy. This is the fourth capital punishment awarded by the Gopalganj court in the last five years.

Durgawati Devi, 60, and her daughter-in-law Sankesha Devi, 40, were held guilty on July 5.

“Additional district and session judge Lavkush Kumar awarded capital punishment to Durgawati and Sankesha, holding that this was among the rarest of the rare cases and the accused deserved maximum punishment for the inhuman and heinous crime,” Gopalganj government counsel Jairam Prasad said.

Nine witnesses, including the doctor who conducted the autopsy of the victim, were examined by the court during the trial. According to the prosecution, the incident happened on the evening of September 5, 2017.



The victim, identified as Dev Kumar, who was playing outside his house, went missing under mysterious circumstances. His mutilated body was found in front of the house of the suspected accused at Chhitauna village, the next day. Both the accused were arrested.

Accused Sankesha was involved in ‘Black Magic’ and had taken the boy to her house on the pretext of giving him a chocolate, said the prosecution. There, she along with her mother-in-law, slit the boy’s throat with a knife, said the prosecution. The victim’s body had several injury marks. It is also said that during the interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in the murder of the child. After Sankesha’s statement, the police also recovered the knife used in crime.

A murder case was lodged on the basis of the statement of victim’s father Binod Shah against the two women. Defence lawyer Dhananjay Choubey said that her client would challenge the order in the Patna high court.

The victim’s father said that he had finally got justice.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 women sentenced to death by Bihar court for murder of 4-year-old boy
Aug 17, 2020 21:08 IST
RIP Pandit Jasraj: Rekha Bhardwaj, Kailash Kher share condolences
Aug 17, 2020 21:08 IST
‘We emphasise on the quality of service offered because that builds our brand equity’
Aug 17, 2020 21:11 IST
AIIMS doctors to monitor Union Minister Shripad Naik’s Covid treatment in Goa
Aug 17, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.