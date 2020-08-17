2 women sentenced to death by Bihar court for murder of 4-year-old boy

The victim’s father said that he had finally got justice. (HT Photo)

A sessions court in Bihar’s Gopalganj awarded death penalty to a woman and her daughter-in-law for indulging in black magic that resuklted in the death of a four-year-old boy. This is the fourth capital punishment awarded by the Gopalganj court in the last five years.

Durgawati Devi, 60, and her daughter-in-law Sankesha Devi, 40, were held guilty on July 5.

“Additional district and session judge Lavkush Kumar awarded capital punishment to Durgawati and Sankesha, holding that this was among the rarest of the rare cases and the accused deserved maximum punishment for the inhuman and heinous crime,” Gopalganj government counsel Jairam Prasad said.

Nine witnesses, including the doctor who conducted the autopsy of the victim, were examined by the court during the trial. According to the prosecution, the incident happened on the evening of September 5, 2017.

The victim, identified as Dev Kumar, who was playing outside his house, went missing under mysterious circumstances. His mutilated body was found in front of the house of the suspected accused at Chhitauna village, the next day. Both the accused were arrested.

Accused Sankesha was involved in ‘Black Magic’ and had taken the boy to her house on the pretext of giving him a chocolate, said the prosecution. There, she along with her mother-in-law, slit the boy’s throat with a knife, said the prosecution. The victim’s body had several injury marks. It is also said that during the interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in the murder of the child. After Sankesha’s statement, the police also recovered the knife used in crime.

A murder case was lodged on the basis of the statement of victim’s father Binod Shah against the two women. Defence lawyer Dhananjay Choubey said that her client would challenge the order in the Patna high court.

The victim’s father said that he had finally got justice.