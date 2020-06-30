Sections
Home / India News / 2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report

2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report

The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, according to the news agency.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 07:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The situation is under control now. (ANI)

At least two workers were killed and four were taken to a hospital after a gas leak in a factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, according to the news agency.

“The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else,” Uday Kumar, an inspector with the Parwada Police Station, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twelve people were killed in a gas leak at LG Polymers India Ltd, a South Korean-owned factory making polystyrene products, and hundreds fell sick on May 7 in Visakhapatnam.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICMR tests nearly 84 lakh samples for Covid-19, positive cases over 5.4 lakh
Jun 30, 2020 08:20 IST
Australia postpone August one-dayers against Zimbabwe
Jun 30, 2020 08:19 IST
Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal bids for satellite firm OneWeb
Jun 30, 2020 08:18 IST
Ben Stokes likely to lead England vs West Indies in 1st test
Jun 30, 2020 08:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.