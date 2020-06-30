2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report

The situation is under control now. (ANI)

At least two workers were killed and four were taken to a hospital after a gas leak in a factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, according to the news agency.

“The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else,” Uday Kumar, an inspector with the Parwada Police Station, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twelve people were killed in a gas leak at LG Polymers India Ltd, a South Korean-owned factory making polystyrene products, and hundreds fell sick on May 7 in Visakhapatnam.