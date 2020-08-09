2-year-old killed by aunt in Bengal; body kept in cupboard for 6 hours

The death sparked off tension in the village and a large police contingent had to be deployed to bring the situation under control. (HT File Photo )

A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old nephew by locking him inside a cupboard after she had a fight with the child’s mother in a village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said.

Police said the relationship between the two women, Tajmira Bibi and Shampa Bibi, had turned sour for quite some time and the two used to fight over family matters. On Thursday they had a heated altercation and on Friday afternoon the child went missing while playing.

“The body was later found from Tajmira Bibi’s cupboard almost six hours later when police started their investigation. The accused has been arrested,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Tajmira had slapped the boy because he fought with her son. When the child fell unconscious she locked him up in the cupboard.

The death sparked off tension in the village and a large police contingent had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.