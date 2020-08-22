Sections
Home / India News / 2 years after woman’s death, report confirms rape; police begin probe

2 years after woman’s death, report confirms rape; police begin probe

The police have registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC on Friday and started investigation in the matter.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The statement of family members will be recorded soon, said police.

Almost two years after a woman allegedly died by suicide in Bhopal, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report received by Bairasia police station on Friday evening confirmed that she had been raped, said police.

The police have registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC on Friday and started investigation in the matter.

“In November 2018, the woman complained of stomach ache. She had been taken to a hospital in Bairasia from where she was referred to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal city. On her way to Hamidia hospital, she told her brother that she had consumed poison. Later, the brother had informed the police about it,” said Kailash Narayan Bhardwaj, town inspector Bairasia.

However, there was no allegation regarding rape. After her death, post mortem was conducted and her viscera with vaginal swab had been sent to the Forensic science laboratory (FSL), Bhopal, for testing, said Bhardwaj.



Additional director general of police Upendra Jain said, “We have received FSL report. According to the report, the woman was raped. Now, we will start a fresh investigation and we will register the statement of family members.”

AIIMS, Bhopal director Dr Sarman Singh said, “In case of death due to poisoning, chemical examination of viscera is important but in case of death of a girl or woman due to poisoning, viscera, and vaginal swab are collected. The overall chemical and molecular report of FSL confirms poisoning and rape.”

