Sections
Home / India News / 2 yoga teachers among 3 men nabbed for molesting Japanese woman in Rishikesh

2 yoga teachers among 3 men nabbed for molesting Japanese woman in Rishikesh

All the accused were employed at the yoga training centre the woman had joined.

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The Japanese woman had come to Rishikesh a few months ago to learn yoga. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

Uttarakhand police said they have arrested three persons including two yoga teachers for allegedly molesting and stalking a Japanese woman for sexual favours on Sunday in Rishikesh.

Police said the woman had lodged a complaint against four people out of which three were as Harikishan Singh (43), Chandrakant Dahal (32) - both yoga teachers and Somraj (22) a kitchen staffer at a yoga training centre - were arrested. The fourth accused is yet to be arrested.

Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general, Dehradun said, the foreign national had lodged the complaint on Saturday following which police initiated the action.

“In her complaint, she had stated that she came to Rishikesh a few months ago to learn yoga at a yoga training centre in the popular tourist town. At the centre, all four accused who were employed there, started harassing her with obscene talks for sexual favours,” said Joshi.



Disturbed by the advances and harassment, the woman lodged a complaint with the Rishikesh police.

“Based on the complaint, we immediately registered a case against the accused for molestation and stalking under sections 354(a) and 354(d) of IPC followed by a probe. Of the four, the three accused mentioned above were arrested from their residences in Rishikesh,” said Joshi.

He said, “They will soon be produced before the local court. A probe is on to nab the fourth accused.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
May 10, 2020 19:33 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
An ‘upset’ Thackeray won’t contest MLC polls if not elected unopposed: Sena
May 10, 2020 18:26 IST
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
May 10, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

Complete shutdown in 69 containment zones in Pune till May 17
May 10, 2020 19:46 IST
J&K reports 25 fresh infections, tally mounts to 861
May 10, 2020 19:46 IST
Migrant worker from UP hangs self in Ludhiana, kin say failing to arrange ration forced him to end life
May 10, 2020 19:45 IST
Sushmita Sen shares pics with daughters, mom on Mother’s Day
May 10, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.