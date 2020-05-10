2 yoga teachers among 3 men nabbed for molesting Japanese woman in Rishikesh

The Japanese woman had come to Rishikesh a few months ago to learn yoga. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

Uttarakhand police said they have arrested three persons including two yoga teachers for allegedly molesting and stalking a Japanese woman for sexual favours on Sunday in Rishikesh.

Police said the woman had lodged a complaint against four people out of which three were as Harikishan Singh (43), Chandrakant Dahal (32) - both yoga teachers and Somraj (22) a kitchen staffer at a yoga training centre - were arrested. The fourth accused is yet to be arrested.

Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general, Dehradun said, the foreign national had lodged the complaint on Saturday following which police initiated the action.

“In her complaint, she had stated that she came to Rishikesh a few months ago to learn yoga at a yoga training centre in the popular tourist town. At the centre, all four accused who were employed there, started harassing her with obscene talks for sexual favours,” said Joshi.

Disturbed by the advances and harassment, the woman lodged a complaint with the Rishikesh police.

“Based on the complaint, we immediately registered a case against the accused for molestation and stalking under sections 354(a) and 354(d) of IPC followed by a probe. Of the four, the three accused mentioned above were arrested from their residences in Rishikesh,” said Joshi.

He said, “They will soon be produced before the local court. A probe is on to nab the fourth accused.”