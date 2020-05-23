Sections
Home / India News / 20 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand, none in Rudraprayag so far

20 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand, none in Rudraprayag so far

The hilly district of Rudraprayag is the only one in the state now to not have any positive cases of coronavirus so far.

Updated: May 23, 2020 15:12 IST

By Suparna Roy | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Over 75 migrants labourers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand till now. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

Covid-19 cases are rising in Uttarakhand with the return of migrants labourers. Twenty new cases were detected in the state on Saturday, taking the coronavirus tally to 173. All twenty patients who have tested positive are men.

The hilly district of Rudraprayag is the only one in the state now to not have any positive cases of coronavirus so far. Covid-19 cases were also reported from Champawat and Pithoragarh on Saturday - districts which were previously untouched by Covid-19.

A bulletin released by the state health department mentioned that fresh cases were reported from Almora (3), Champawat (7), Dehradun (2), Haridwar (1), Nainital (2), Pithoragarh (2) and Uttarkashi (3).

Also read: Can sanitisers left inside hot cars explode? Here is what you should know



Over 75 migrants labourers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand till now. Of the total 173 cases reported, 43 cases - nearly 25% of the cases - have been reported from the hilly districts which has become a matter of concern for officials in Uttarakhand.



The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state has also been reducing gradually and dipped by almost 30% in the past ten days. The recovery rate now stands at eight days for the past seven days.

On May 4, when lockdown 3.0 began, Uttarakhand had reported 60 cases while the tally now stands at 173.

On Friday, seven fresh cases were detected all of whom were men. Three of these cases were reported from Dehradun, two from Haridwar and two from US Nagar. Of three patients in Dehradun, one had returned from Delhi while another from Mumbai. The third patient is a Thalassemia patient. In US Nagar, one had returned from Delhi and another from Mumbai. In Haridwar, one is a resident of Luxer area in the district, while the another one had returned from Mumbai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google not ready for employees to WFH full-time, Sundar Pichai says why
May 23, 2020 15:45 IST
Madhuri’s first single is all the hope we need amid Covid-19 pandemic
May 23, 2020 15:47 IST
Chhattisgarh HC intervenes to send stranded medical students home
May 23, 2020 15:42 IST
DRDO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 185 scientists vacancies from May 29
May 23, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.