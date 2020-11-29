2022 UP polls in mind, BJP gives Sunil Bansal two deputies from RSS

After appointing veteran Radha Mohan Singh as the Uttar Pradesh (UP) in-charge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has now appointed two old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hands as the party’s co-general secretary (organisations) in the state.

These new appointees, Karmvir and Bhawani Singh who would be based in Varanasi and Meerut --- both strategically key places in east and west UP --- would help BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, who has been playing a crucial role in the party’s organisational expansion in the state, BJP leaders said. The appointments had been made keeping 2022 UP assembly elections in mind, party leaders said.

Pradhuman, the organisation secretary of Awadh region, has been moved to central office in Delhi though his replacement in UP hasn’t been announced as yet.

Similarly, organisation secretary in Varanasi and Gorakhpur has been sent to Bihar as general secretary (organisation), a posting that assumes significance as the BJP has emerged as the big brother over Janata Dal (United), its ally, which till now held more seats in Bihar than the BJP.

BJP leaders said that the post of regional organisation secretary had been renamed as co-general secretary (organisation) in the state.

After its success in the recent UP bypolls, the BJP has now set its sights on winning the graduate and teachers’ constituency elections. Polling for these elections which the BJP is actively contesting for the first time, would take place on December 1. The BJP is organising ‘matdaata sammelan’ (voters’ meet) to galvanise the teachers’ community as well as graduates to vote in favour of the party.

“All appointments being made by the party are to further strengthen it in UP, where it is widely anticipated that the Congress would ally with several smaller parties to take on the BJP. So the party is preparing itself ahead of 2022. The Bihar polls have conclusively established that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity remains undiminished and riding on his charisma as well as the governance model provided by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we again hope to overtake the opposition by some distance,” a BJP leader said.