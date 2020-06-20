Sections
Home / India News / 21 Bihar policemen dismissed over 2016 Gopalganj hooch tragedy

21 Bihar policemen dismissed over 2016 Gopalganj hooch tragedy

The tragedy, which took place on August 15, 2016, was the first major incident reported in Bihar after the state government declared total prohibition in April that year.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:34 IST

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Patna

In this picture dated August 17, 2016, policemen are seen with recovered poisonous liquor in a field at Harkhua Khajurbari village in Gopalganj district of Bihar. (File photo: PTI)

Twenty-one policemen in Bihar were dismissed on Friday in connection with the hooch tragedy in Gopalganj four years ago, in which 16 people had died, officials said.

Three sub-inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors and 13 constables were among those sacked.

The tragedy, which took place on August 15, 2016, was the first major incident reported in Bihar after the state government declared total prohibition in April that year.

Earlier, 15 policemen, including the SHO of Town police station under which the tragedy took place in Khajurbanni locality, were suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty.



The deaths were initially considered as mysterious as the autopsy reports did not highlight any trace of liquor in some of the bodies but the state government clarified that the 16 died after drinking poisonous liquor.

People in Khajurbani, a settlement of Mahadalit Pasis and some OBC groups, use a flower, Mahua, to brew illicit liquor. Most of the 16 people who died in the suspected hooch tragedy are said to have consumed liquor from this area on the night of August 15.

The entire police staff of Town police station was suspended hours after the incident and faced departmental enquiry, according to the police headquarters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hillsborough took away Liverpool’s edge and precipitated the Reds’s decline
Jun 20, 2020 15:09 IST
Twinkle Khanna reveals father Rajesh Khanna called her Tina Baba
Jun 20, 2020 15:05 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded
Jun 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Sushant turned my 100-page script into 300-page novel: Kanika Dhillon
Jun 20, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.