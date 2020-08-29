21% Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Tripura’s capital city

The state has recorded total 10,436 Covid-19 positive cases of whom 7,037 have recovered. Total 94 Covid-19 patients have died so far. (PTI)

The Covid-19 situation in Tripura’s capital city Agartala is worsening as the positivity rate has been found at 21 percent compared to the state-level positivity rate that stands at 3.86 percent.

As per the latest government data, the Covid-19 positivity rate is high in nine wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation ( AMC). The Covid-19 positivity rate was 92 percent in ward number four, followed by 52 percent in ward number six, 94 percent in ward number twelve, 99 percent in ward number twenty, 93 percent in ward number twenty-six, 32 percent in ward number thirty-two, 100 percent in ward number forty and 69 percent in ward number forty-six.

Expressing concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that violation of maintaining social distance and other norms by the residents of the capital city have been noticed and has become one of the reasons for the hike in the positive cases.

Also read: Unlock 4.0 - What to expect from September 1

“In the past seven days, the state-level positivity rate was 3.86 percent whereas, in nine wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation the rate was 21percent. The current situation is very risky. I request you all to maintain social distance and stay at home except for necessary works. Our government has taken required measures for the Covid-19 patients and to prevent the chain of transmission,” he said in a video message that was circulated to the media.

As per precautionary measures, the state would include extra 110 beds with ICU, OT, and ventilators in state-run Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the first dedicated Covid hospital. Besides, the state government laid stress on conducting more Covid-19 tests.

The Group A and B staffs of the AMC would attend offices regularly while 50 percent of Group C and D would attend offices, rest would work from home.

Around 1,500 Covid-19 patients are currently in home isolation. The state government has decided to provide free pulse oximeter to them soon.

Moreover, they would either be given free ration including rice, pulses, turmeric, cooking oil, soybean, eggs or Rs 1,500 for ten days as a package.

The state has recorded total 10,436 Covid-19 positive cases of whom 7,037 have recovered. Total 94 Covid-19 patients have died so far.

Earlier in April, the state government announced to give Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to families of Covid-19 patients who have lost their lives.

Accordingly, the state would provide financial assistance to such families in three phases. “As announced earlier, we will provide the financial assistance in three phases with Rs 3 lakh in the first phase,” he said.

The state health department recently ordered 50 vials of Tocilizumab and 100 vials of Remdesivir, two investigational drugs for the treatment of the critical Covid-19 patients.