Sections
Home / India News / 21 dead as Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in India, Bangladesh

21 dead as Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in India, Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, where Cyclone Amphan is centred, at least a million people are without electricity, according to the Ministry of Power.

Updated: May 21, 2020 10:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remove a branch of an uprooted tree after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in West Bengal’s Digha, on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo)

Cyclone Amphan, which barrelled through Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, has killed 21 people.

The storm began its landfall at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, with sustained wind speeds of 155-165 kmph spiralling up to 185 kmph. The storm weakened as it moved ahead and is currently centred over Bangladesh.

While 12 people have been killed in West Bengal, seven have been reported dead in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Among those dead in Bangladesh are a five-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man, both hit by falling trees, and a cyclone emergency volunteer who drowned.



Two other fatalities were reported in Odisha, including an infant crushed when the mud wall of the family’s hut collapsed in heavy rain.

“The super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ moved north northeastwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past 6 hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred today at 5.30 am over Bangladesh near Lat. 24.7°N and Long. 89.5°E about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri and 110 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh),” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Thursday morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday night that the damage was difficult to assess immediately, pointing out that entire islands had been cut off from the mainland and many areas were left without electricity or phone connectivity.

“We are facing three crises: the coronavirus, the thousands of migrants who are returning home and now the cyclone,” said Banerjee.

In Bangladesh, at least a million people are without electricity, according to the Ministry of Power.

Amphan is the strongest cyclone to have originated from the Bay of Bengal in decades. High winds and torrid rains triggered by the cyclone’s movement pounded villages and cities in coatal Odisha and West Bengal, bringing down power lines, uprooting trees and inundating homes.

Amphan is a Thai name that means sky.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan leaves a trail of destruction; at least 12 people killed
May 21, 2020 10:28 IST
TikTok in India: To ban or not to ban? The debate goes on...
May 21, 2020 10:24 IST
Covid-19 infected elderly patients on ventilators have low survival rates: Report
May 21, 2020 10:19 IST
Ranbir sits in dad Rishi’s lap, Riddhima poses with Neetu in throwback pics
May 21, 2020 10:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.