21 migrants killed as truck collides with another in UP’s Auraiya

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The migrants were killed a truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. (ANI Photo )

At least 21 migrant labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

According to ANI, the injured have been shifted to hospital.

They were coming from Rajasthan, it said.

More details are awaited.