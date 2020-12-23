Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 216 Maoists killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh in 3 years: Govt

216 Maoists killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh in 3 years: Govt

During this period, the highest number of 82 Maoists were killed in Sukma district, the government informed the state Assembly. Besides, the maximum number of 333 rebels also surrendered in Sukma, it said.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:07 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Raipur

Of the 966 cadres who surrendered, 333 laid down their arms in Sukma, 300 in Dantewada, 164 in Narayanpur, 77 in Bijapur, 46 in Kondagaon, 36 in Bastar, 7 in Rajnandgaon and 3 in Kanker, the reply added. (File Photo. Representative image)

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said 216 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces while 966 ultras have surrendered in the state in last three years.

During this period, the highest number of 82 Maoists were killed in Sukma district, the government informed the state Assembly.

Besides, the maximum number of 333 rebels also surrendered in Sukma, it said.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu, state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, “216 Maoists were killed and 966 surrendered from 2018-19 till November 30 this year.” During this period, the highest number of Naxal deaths were reported in Sukma district (82), followed by Bijapur (46), Dantewada (30), Rajnandgaon (17), Narayanpur (16), Bastar (7), Dhamtari (7), Kanker (6), Kabirdham (3) and one each in Gariaband and Kondgaon districts, the reply said.

Of the 966 cadres who surrendered, 333 laid down their arms in Sukma, 300 in Dantewada, 164 in Narayanpur, 77 in Bijapur, 46 in Kondagaon, 36 in Bastar, 7 in Rajnandgaon and 3 in Kanker, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Tisca Chopra: More female actors becoming brave in their choices
by Juhi Chakraborty
Sonakshi inspires us to add Pilates to New Year resolutions, benefits here
by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Tram World’ set to offer sneak peak into Kolkata culture
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.