22 migrant labourers escape from Covid-19 quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh

Authorities said that total 47 migrant labourers came back from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Dantewada in Chhattisgarh and were kept at a quarantine facility.

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:02 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Raipur

Villagers follow social distancing as they attend a programme organised by CRPF commandos to make people aware of Covid-19, in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma last month. (ANI Photo)

At least 22 migrant labourers, who had returned from Telangana, ran away from a quarantine centre in Maoist-affected Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Thursday night.

Dantewada District Collector Topeshwar Verma told Hindustan Times that the agricultural labourers were quarantined about 12 km from their native village Nahadi, which is situated in core Maoist area of the district.

“They reached Aranpur on Thursday and all of them were medically examined by the health team. Subsequently, they were kept in quarantine facility in a police station from where they escaped on Thursday night,” said the Collector.

The officer said that total 47 migrant labourers came back from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Dantewada and were kept at a quarantine facility in Aranpur police station area before allowing them to go their native villages.



“No symptom of coronavirus was found in these labourers,” said the collector.

“We have informed sarpanch and secretary of the concerned village panchayat but till now they have not reached to their village. It is presently not possible for administration and police to reach Nahadi village because it is core area of Maoists,” said the Collector.

No case of Covid-19 was reported from Bastar division which comprises seven districts - Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur.

Total 59 cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh till now in which 38 recovered and discharged from hospital.

Two patients of Covid-19, including one nursing officer of a quarantine centre, were discharged from AIIMS in state capital Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.

The nursing officer is 35-year-old while another patient, who hails from Surajpur, is 25.

Presently, AIIMS has 21 active Covid-19 positive patients and all are in stable condition.

