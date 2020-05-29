22 Myanmar nationals detained at Gaya airport, were under scanner for attending Tablighi Jamaat event

The Tablighi Jamaat event, organised in Delhi in March, emerged as one of the biggest hotspots of Covid-19. (Amal KS/HT File Photo)

Twenty two Myanmar nationals, who were allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin in New Delhi in March, were intercepted and detained by immigration authorities at Gaya’s international airport while trying to board a special flight to Yangon on Wednesday.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said that the Myanmar nationals were detained as there was a Delhi Police look out circular (LOC) pending against them. Mishra said that Delhi Police have been informed and it is for them to take the follow up action in the matter. They were booked while boarding Myanmar National Airlines relief flight for Yangon.

Sources in the immigration department informed that all the Myanmar national reached Gaya from Kolkata. Official said that a special flight from Gaya to Yangon was scheduled to leave with 104 passengers. Six hours before departure, details of all the passengers were shared with the immigration department. “While scanning the list of the passengers, immigration officials found that LOCs had been issued against 22 passengers. The special flight took off with only 82 passengers,” he added.

They intercepted 22 when they showed up around 1.30 pm and all were handed over to the CISF which, in turn, informed the Delhi Police. A team of Delhi Crime Branch, which is probing the case against the management committee of markaz (centre), will question all of them.

The Delhi Police, sources said, are trying to ascertain where had the 22 foreigners been all these days.

Sources in the Union home ministry said that the 22 Myanmar nationals were trying to leave on a special flight arranged by the Myanmar government. “Ministry circular on this matter is clear that action against such foreigners who have violated visa rules and government directives on containment of Covid-19 must be taken under the Foreigners Act and Disaster Management Act,” an MHA official said.