Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 22 Myanmar nationals detained at Gaya airport, were under scanner for attending Tablighi Jamaat event

22 Myanmar nationals detained at Gaya airport, were under scanner for attending Tablighi Jamaat event

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said that the Myanmar nationals were detained as there was a Delhi Police look out circular pending against them.

Updated: May 29, 2020 08:43 IST

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Tablighi Jamaat event, organised in Delhi in March, emerged as one of the biggest hotspots of Covid-19. (Amal KS/HT File Photo)

Twenty two Myanmar nationals, who were allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin in New Delhi in March, were intercepted and detained by immigration authorities at Gaya’s international airport while trying to board a special flight to Yangon on Wednesday.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said that the Myanmar nationals were detained as there was a Delhi Police look out circular (LOC) pending against them. Mishra said that Delhi Police have been informed and it is for them to take the follow up action in the matter. They were booked while boarding Myanmar National Airlines relief flight for Yangon.

Sources in the immigration department informed that all the Myanmar national reached Gaya from Kolkata. Official said that a special flight from Gaya to Yangon was scheduled to leave with 104 passengers. Six hours before departure, details of all the passengers were shared with the immigration department. “While scanning the list of the passengers, immigration officials found that LOCs had been issued against 22 passengers. The special flight took off with only 82 passengers,” he added.

They intercepted 22 when they showed up around 1.30 pm and all were handed over to the CISF which, in turn, informed the Delhi Police. A team of Delhi Crime Branch, which is probing the case against the management committee of markaz (centre), will question all of them.



The Delhi Police, sources said, are trying to ascertain where had the 22 foreigners been all these days.

Sources in the Union home ministry said that the 22 Myanmar nationals were trying to leave on a special flight arranged by the Myanmar government. “Ministry circular on this matter is clear that action against such foreigners who have violated visa rules and government directives on containment of Covid-19 must be taken under the Foreigners Act and Disaster Management Act,” an MHA official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima Kapoor, Armaan
May 29, 2020 09:30 IST
Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone
May 29, 2020 09:37 IST
Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal leaked on piracy site Tamilrockers
May 29, 2020 09:28 IST
UP govt to sign MoUs with industrial associations today to create jobs for 9 lakh people
May 29, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.