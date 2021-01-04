22-year-old tourist from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur found dead in Uttarakhand

Sharma’s body was found four km away from Auli. His body was brought down in a body bag and handed over to local police. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

A 22-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur was found dead in the popular hill station of Auli, 300 km away from Dehradun on Sunday afternoon. The deceased had gone to visit the place along with four friends with whom he used to study in Noida.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Udyot Sharma, was missing since Saturday evening. His body was found during a search operation by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Praveen Alok, SDRF spokesperson said, “Sharma and four of his friends had come to Joshimath town of Chamoli district from where they trekked to Auli on Saturday. The five however, went ahead to another spot beyond Auli.”

“By Saturday evening, four of them returned barring Sharma. His friends waited for him but in vain. They then approached the police which then informed the nearest SDRF team that rushed to the spot to look for him,” said Alok.

The team, however, failed to find him because of the bad weather.

“The SDRF team then returned and resumed the search operation on Sunday morning during which Sharma’s body was found four km away from Auli. His body was then brought down in a body bag and handed over to local police,” said Alok.