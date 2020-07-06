Sections
220 Assam police personnel test Covid-19 positive, 932 in quarantine

Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed on Monday that 171 of those found positive are still admitted at Covid care centres (CCCs) while 49 have recovered.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:40 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

A total of 220 police personnel in Assam have tested positive for Covid-19 with 932 of them are in quarantine.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Assam has surged and it is only expected the police personnel who are involved in carrying out duties related to the pandemic and other law and order issues will also get infected,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Mahanta informed all police personnel on Covid-19 duty to take necessary precautions. Four personnel from the DGP’s security ring had also tested positive recently following which he also undertook swab tests, results of which came negative.



“We have evolved a system where we follow up each positive case regularly by talking to them about their well being and any other issue that they might have. A dedicated team also remains in touch with their families,” said Mahanta.

He informed that police have registered 3,705 cases of lockdown violations since March 25, detained over 35,000 vehicles, arrested 4,777 persons and collected over Rs 4.57 crore during the period. They have also collected Rs 73.24 lakh as fines from people for not wearing masks.

Since the lockdown began on March 25, the department has recovered 65 arms including AK-56 and AK-47 assault rifles, 1628 rounds of ammunition, 197 grenades, 3 bombs, 26 detonators and 2 kg explosives.

Assam had recorded a total of 11,736 positive cases till date with 7433 recoveries and 14 deaths.

