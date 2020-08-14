Sections
Home / India News / 23 AI crash rescue op members test +ve

23 AI crash rescue op members test +ve

In a statement, Vijayan’s office said the chief minister will be unable to unfurl the Tricolour on Independence Day on Saturday and tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the ceremony in his place.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:09 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Officials inspect the wreckage of the Air India Express flight at the Kozhikode International Airport on August 8.

: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his seven ministerial colleagues on Friday self-quarantined themselves after 23 state government officials, who were part of the rescue operation after a plane overshot the runway in heavy rain near Kozhikode last week, were tested Covid-19 positive. Vijayan, governor Arif Mohammad Khan were among those who visited Kozhikkode after the accident claimed 18 lives.

Governor is yet to announce his decision.

In a statement, Vijayan’s office said the chief minister will be unable to unfurl the Tricolour on Independence Day on Saturday and tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the ceremony in his place.

Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan and police superintendent U Abdul Kareem are among the 23 tested positive for the disease. They supervised the rescue work with local people on Friday last.



Health minister K K Shaialaj and police chief Loknath Behra are among others who have self-quarantined themselves. Some district officials were put under quarantine after some of those injured in the accident tested positive for Covid-19.

“Some symptoms were there since yesterday and later it was confirmed positive. This is part of our job. I am relieved we could limit the death toll to 18,” said Gopalakrishnan, who reached the spot in 20 minutes and took command of the rescue work.

The Central Industrial Security Force earlier on August 11 asked its personnel, who were part of the rescue operation, to go into quarantine. Kondotty, where the airport is situated, was a containment zone when the accident took place. Several residents rushed to the scene to help in the rescue work. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Air India have lauded their efforts.

Kerala reported 1,569 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Friday, which took the toll from the disease to 140. The state’s infection tally has gone up to 41, 246.

Shailalja has said the cases were likely to peak by next month and experts have warned daily cases will go up to 15,000. Kerala was the first to report a Covid-19 case in the country in January.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sonu Sood: I am no National hero, just doing my bit
Aug 15, 2020 01:29 IST
Independence Day special: Freedom in the Covid-19 times...
Aug 15, 2020 01:21 IST
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 01:18 IST
Immigration fraud: Two booked for duping Sonepat man
Aug 15, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.