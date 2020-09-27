Sections
23-year-old student held for harassing woman online

A 23-year-old student was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on social media, police said on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The accused has been identified as BA first-year student Kafil, a resident of Mehrauli, police said. (File photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as BA first-year student Kafil, a resident of Mehrauli, they said.

A woman lodged a complaint that a Facebook user was harassing her by sending obscene and abusive messages on her account, a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, police obtained the details of the user and with the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested on Saturday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.



During interrogation, the accused said he would create fake Facebook IDs in order to make friends with women and send them obscene messages, police said.

He used hotspot or WiFi services of others to evade detection, they said.

The accused was stalking the complainant online and presenting himself as a gym trainer, police said.

