Sections
Home / India News / 24 Covid patients escape narrowly after fire breaks out in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

24 Covid patients escape narrowly after fire breaks out in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

All the 24 patients were moved to another ward after smoke entered the room even as fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:41 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Fire fighters quickly put out the blaze and prevented any big damage to hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Twenty-four Covid-19 patients had a providential escape after a fire broke out in the record room adjacent to their ward in the government general hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town around midnight on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Superintendent of police Satya Yesu Babu said the fire began in the record room, supposedly due to a short circuit at around 12.30 am. Hospital staff noticed the fire and alerted the police immediately.

“Luckily, the fire station is very close to the hospital. Fire tenders were pressed into action immediately to douse the fire,” he said.

“There was no big damage to the hospital, except that some records were burnt to ashes,” he said.



However, Covid-19 patients in the adjacent ward felt suffocated as smoke started spreading in the ground floor. “We immediately shifted all the 24 patients to another ward, as fire fighters brought the situation under control,” the SP said.

Quick response from the fire fighters averted any major damage, he said.

Local MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy and assistant collector Surya rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

“There are no injuries to anybody. Quick steps were taken to see that fire did not spread to other areas,” the MLA said.

Earlier, on August 9, a similar fire mishap at Covid care centre run by Ramesh Hospital at Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada claimed 10 lives and left many injured.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers
Aug 26, 2020 15:22 IST
KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics
Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST
Mike Pompeo to have closed-door meetings with royal family in Bahrain, UAE’s top officials
Aug 26, 2020 15:18 IST
Indian scientists find N95 masks to be most effective at stopping Covid spread
Aug 26, 2020 15:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.