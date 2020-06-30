Sections
Home / India News / 24 killed, 1.3 million affected as flood hits 25 of 33 districts in Assam

24 killed, 1.3 million affected as flood hits 25 of 33 districts in Assam

More than 1.3 million people in the affected districts have been hit by flooding. Barpeta, South Salmara and Nalbari were the worst affected districts. Nearly 27,500 people have been uprooted by floodwaters and are taking shelter in 273 relief camps in 12 districts.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 07:54 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Villagers row a makeshift raft through a flooded field to reach a safer place at the flood-affected Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam on June 29, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

Four people were killed in Assam and the number of flood-affected districts in the state increased to 25 of the total 33 as rainfall continued in several parts of the state on Monday, officials said.

Two people in Dibrugarh and one each in Barpeta and Goalpara died due to drowning on Monday taking the death toll due to floods this season to 24.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2,402 villages in 72 revenue circles in most parts of the state except Barak Valley have been affected by floods.

Over 10,200 people stranded due to floods were evacuated by boats by disaster relief personnel during the day.



Over 10,200 people stranded due to floods were evacuated by boats by disaster relief personnel during the day.

Floods waters have inundated 83,168 hectares of crop area in the state.

Flooding has also affected two national parks in the state. In Kaziranga, 146 of the total 203 camps used by forest personnel have been affected and 9 of the vacated. In Orang, 22 of the total 40 camps are affected, said an ASDMA release.

There were reports of damage to embankments at 12 places due to floods and sections of 86 roads in eight affected districts have been damaged, washed away or submerged due to flooding.

One bridge was washed away in Barpeta district, another submerged in Nalbari and one damaged in Baksa.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Seven other rivers were also flowing over the red mark at several places.

