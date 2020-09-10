Sections
'24 kms, 11 hours': Arunachal CM treks to meet residents of remote village

‘24 kms, 11 hours’: Arunachal CM treks to meet residents of remote village

Luguthang village is located at a height of 14,500 ft and has just 10 households. Khandu spent two nights at the village which is not accessible by roads.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 21:23 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Image is a grab from video posted by the chief minister on his Twitter handle. (Twitter/PemaKhanduBJP)

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu trekked 24 kilometres for nearly 11 hours to meet residents of a remote village located at a height of 14,500 feet above sea level earlier this week - a feat very few CMs have undertaken.

The 41-year-old was accompanied by just one security officer and some villagers when he trekked through passes, difficult mountain terrain to reach Luguthang which falls in his constituency Mukto in Tawang district. The area is close to the McMohan Line that bifurcate Arunachal Pradesh and Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

“A 24 km trek, 11 hrs of fresh air and mother nature at her best; crossing Karpu La (16000 ft) to reach Luguthang (14500 ft) in Tawang district. A paradise untouched,” Khandu tweeted on Thursday.

With just 10 households and a population of 58 (as per the 2011 census), villagers in Luguthang are mainly engaged in yak rearing. Khandu spent two nights at the village, which is not accessible by roads, and trekked back on September 8.



“Has a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reaches the last man standing in forward areas,” Khandu tweeted on Thursday after his return.

 Also read: Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies

He also attended the consecration of Jangchub Stupa in memory of his father and former chief minister late Dorjee Khandu along with villagers and monks of the Ganden Namgyal Lhatse monastery in Tawang.

Bodies of Dorjee Khandu and others were found close to Luguthang, five days after his helicopter went missing on April 30, 2011, from Se La Pass at 13,700 ft above sea level.

