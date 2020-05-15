Sections
24-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient commits suicide in Pune

A 24-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune for breathing issues, jumped from the third floor of the building late on Thursday, police said.

Updated: May 15, 2020 14:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The man, a school drop, is survived by his parents and two brothers and a sister. (File photo for representation)

Shafil Pathan, inspector (Crime), said the man stepped out of the ward on the pretext of going to the toilet and instead jumped down from the terrace of the building at 9pm.

He was under stress and feared that he had contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), he added.

“His throat swab sample was collected on Thursday afternoon and after hours he committed suicide. He was facing psychological issues and seems to have committed the act in a fit of psychosis,” Pathan said.



Pankaj Deshmukh, the deputy commissioner of police, said the test report of the deceased was awaited.

He was a resident of Mula Road and unemployed while his brother works with Ammunition Factory in Khadki.

An autopsy was performed on his body late in the night and it was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

The man, a school drop, is survived by his parents and two brothers and a sister.

