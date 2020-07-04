Sections
241 Covid cases trigger highest single day spike in Kerala, govt mulls triple lockdown

Kerala government is worried since the source of infection could not be traced in several cases.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthpuram

With 241 fresh cases, Kerala has registered a new Covid 19 peak on Saturday with the coronavirus situation taking a turn for worse in state capital Thiruvananthapuram and port city of Kochi. A worried Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala chapter has asked the state government to enforce a strict lockdown in containment areas and restrict movement of people to avert community spread.

Saturday’s tally is the biggest single-day spike in the state since the outbreak in January. The total number of cases registered so far in the state has gone up to 5,204. 3,050 of these patients have recovered leaving 2,129 active cases. The state has recorded 25 deaths to the disease so far, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.

The fact that the source of infection is unknown in many cases has worried the state government. The CM said that since the disease was spreading both in urban and rural areas, stricter cubs will be needed to contain it. The government is toying with the idea of enforcing a targeted confinement and triple lockdown in some of the worst-hit areas to check the spread of the contagion. Triple lockdown, a measure considered stricter than curfew allowing only police personnel’s movement, did wonders in containing the spread of the disease in Kasaragod in north Kerala earlier.

The IMA has asked the government to enforce ruthless lockdown in containment areas as the number of secondary infections has risen alarmingly. “We have to increase tests immediately. In many cases epidemiological links are not known. The state will have to take more proactive measures to check the contagion,” said IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese.



