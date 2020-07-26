244 fresh Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand closer to 6,000-mark

Hindu priests talk at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of the river Ganges, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. (AFP)

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 244 fresh positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, taking the state’s cumulative tally closer to the 6,000-mark.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, 244 fresh cases included 72 from Dehradun district. The other districts that also reported the cases include Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Tehri, US Nagar and Uttarkashi. As of Saturday, Uttarakhand has recorded a total of 5,961 cases.

Of the 244 cases, 25 cases were of healthcare workers from Almora (2) and Dehradun (23), 67 cases were found to be close contacts of earlier detected positive patients and travel history was not available for 121 cases, according to the medical bulletin. Fifteen SSB personnel who had a travel history from Jammu & Kashmir tested positive in Pithoragarh.

The state also reported death of one 70-year-old female Covid-19 positive patient due to type-1 respiratory failure in Government Doon Medical College.

A total of 63 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with nine patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Fifty-four Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum 30 from Dehradun district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 20.81 days, while the infection rate is 4.58 per cent. The state has so far tested over 1.39 lakh samples of which results of over 6300 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 189 containment zones in four districts including maximum 158 in Haridwar, followed by 17 in US Nagar, 11 in Dehradun in 3 in Uttarkashi district.