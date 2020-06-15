25% Covid-19 patients at Lok Nayak from outside Delhi, medical director tells Amit Shah

Around 25% of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients being treated at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak hospital are from neighbouring states, according to data presented by the hospital’s medical director during a visit by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday.

In a live telecast of the meeting, the director said that the hospital has so far treated 2,200 Covid-19 patients since it started admitting those with the viral infection in March. On Monday, the hospital had 580 positive cases and 188 suspected cases admitted to its isolation wards. The Lok Nayak hospital is the largest Covid-19 treatment centre in Delhi, with 2,000 beds.

“Around 25% of our admissions in the last three months have been people from neighbouring states. When it comes to the deaths, there have been 455 deaths from Delhi and 14 from outside Delhi,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director Lok Nayak hospital. The Delhi government earlier decided to reserve the services in Delhi government hospitals and private hospitals that did not handle superspeciality cases for Delhi residents. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, however, overturned the order on June 8.

The Union home minister directed the Delhi chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every designated hospital in the national capital for proper monitoring, and set up alternative canteens for uninterrupted supply of food to the patients.

In an order issued later in the evening, Vikram Dev Dutt, principal secretary, health and family welfare of the Delhi government, asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to get the CCTV cameras installed within 24 hours.

“It is hereby directed that Covid wards in all Covid hospitals of the Delhi government shall have CCTV cameras for efficient monitoring and supervision of patient care. PWD, of Delhi government, is directed to install CCTV cameras in all Covid wards within 24 hours and submit a compliance report in this regard at pshealth@nic.in,” read the order.

After the visit to the Delhi hospital, Shah also suggested psychosocial counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in fight against Covid-19.

The home minister met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who briefed him about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and the admissions process.

The hospital also boasts of the largest dialysis centre in north India, having provided 1,140 dialysis sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been 122 deliveries in Covid-19-positive mothers at the hospital – 56 C-sections and 66 normal deliveries. This is the highest number of deliveries in Covid-19 patients by a hospital in the city so far, according to Dr Kumar.

After the meeting with the medical director and other senior staff of the hospital, the minister also thanked all the nurses at the facility. He visited the hospital’s emergency department, which is being used to triage Covid-19 patients.

With regard to the union home minister’s surprise visit at Lok Nayak hospital, a Delhi government spokesperson said: “The union minister interacted with doctors and medical staff and motivated them. He scrutinised the infrastructure and medical facilities in the hospital. For the last 10 days, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been taking stock of all arrangements at Lok Nayak hospital. He has been monitoring all the grievances and issues and ensuring that they are resolved immediately. Today’s successful visit of the union minister was an endorsement of the better facilities at Lok Nayak hospital.”