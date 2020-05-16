Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 25 Covid-19 positive cases surface in a single apartment in old city of Hyderabad

25 Covid-19 positive cases surface in a single apartment in old city of Hyderabad

The authorities are trying to trace the contacts of the infected and conducting random tests in the area.

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:12 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The authorities have declared the apartment complex a containment zone (HT Photo)

As many as 25 persons from the same residential apartment in the old city of Hyderabad have tested positive for Covid-19, creating flutters in the Telangana state health department, which has claimed to have contained the spread of the virus to a large extent.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation zonal commissioner for Charminar Zone N Samrat Ashok confirmed to Hindustan Times that as many as 25 positive cases were detected from an apartment in Madannapet area of Hyderabad over a period of four days.

“All of them have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and their condition is stable. We are also trying to trace their contacts further,” Ashok said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19



The entire apartment complex has been sealed and declared a containment zone, the zonal commissioner said.



GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar and senior officials of the health department and also the top police officials visited the residential complex, which was thoroughly sanitised with disinfectants.

An official in the GHMC said on condition of anonymity that there were more than 50 residents in the apartment, of which 25 persons, including a pregnant woman and an 11-month old child, tested positive.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Enquiries by the officials revealed that a birthday party, held in one of the houses, was attended by the residents. Apparently, one of the attendees was a primary contact of a Covid-19 patient in the past. Perhaps, the disease might have spread to others from him.

It is for the first time in Hyderabad that such a large number of people from one residential complex tested positive for Covid-19. The officials are now conducting screening tests for the people in the surrounding areas of Madannapet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyena found in Mandawar with critical injuries remains in veterinary care
May 16, 2020 22:42 IST
Nuh shoot-out: Man held for looting ₹14 crore from 200 ATMs in eight states
May 16, 2020 22:41 IST
After arrests in Naurangpur murder case, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered
May 16, 2020 22:41 IST
Amid labour crunch, Punjab agriculture dept faces herculean task ahead of paddy sowing season
May 16, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.