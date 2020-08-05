Sections
Home / India News / 25 feared dead after two boats capsize in Bihar

25 feared dead after two boats capsize in Bihar

PATNA Over 25 people were feared dead after two boats capsized in swollen Gandak and Kosi rivers in Khagaria and Saharsa districts, respectively, Tuesday evening.Khagaria district...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:57 IST

By Avinash Kumar,

PATNA Over 25 people were feared dead after two boats capsized in swollen Gandak and Kosi rivers in Khagaria and Saharsa districts, respectively, Tuesday evening.

Khagaria district magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh and superintendent of police (SP), Meenu Kumari, who reached the Ekania Diyara ghat where the incident took place, had to face ire of locals over the alleged delay in launching rescue operations.

Police said the incident took place when a boat carrying 25 people was headed towards Ekania Diara. Eyewitnesses said the vessel capsized after it was caught in a severe storm.

Five persons, including boatmen, swam to safety and alerted officials about the accident, after which SDRF personnel was pressed into the service.



So far, only eight bodies have been recovered from the swollen Gandak river and most of the victims belonged to Sonbarsha village.

In the accident in Saharsa, a boat carrying 14 people capsized near Sahuri village near eastern Kosi embankment. While two bodies have been recovered, four people were missing still missing even as the remaining eight swam to safety. The incident occurred when villagers were returning home after collecting wheat and rice from a public distribution shop.

Four persons, including Sanjit Choudhary (22), Rajni Devi (20), Sobha Kumari (12) and a two-month-old baby, are still missing.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences to the aggrieved families victims and directed Khagaria and Saharsa DMs and SPs to engage experienced divers in the rescue operation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

25 feared dead after two boats capsize in Bihar
Aug 05, 2020 23:57 IST
Mulakkal to face rape charges as SC dismisses plea
Aug 05, 2020 23:56 IST
Chakraborty asked to appear before ED this Friday
Aug 05, 2020 23:55 IST
China calls art 370 move illegal; keep out of our internal affairs, says MEA
Aug 05, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.