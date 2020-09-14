Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / 25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list

25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it has carried out testing of more than 2,500 samples of members of Parliament and other officials “on a war footing” over the weekend.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP’s Anant Kumar Hegde is among the 25 MP who have tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI File Photo )

As Parliament’s monsoon session began on Monday, 25 members from both the Houses tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). While 17 MPs of the Lok Sabha have contracted the disease, as many as eight members of the Rajya Sabha were found to be infected.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it has carried out testing of more than 2,500 samples of members of Parliament and other officials “on a war footing” over the weekend.

The reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test would continue till the next week for the members of Parliament, officials have said.

Here’s is a list of all 25 MPs who are Covid-19 positive:



Lok Sabha members

1.Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria- BJP

2.Hanuman Beniwal - BJP

3.Meenakshi Lekhi - BJP

4.Sukanata Majumdar - BJP

5.Anant Kumar Hegde - BJP

6.Goddeti Madhavi - YSRC

7.Pratap Rao Jadav - Shiv Sena

8.Janardan Singh - BJP

9.Bidyut Baran Mahato- BJP

10.Pradhan Baruah- BJP

11.N Reddeppa - YSRC

12.Selvam G - DMK

13.Pratap Rao Patil - BJP

14.Ram Shankar Katheria - BJP

15.Parvesh Sahib Singh - BJP

16.Satya Pal Singh - BJP

17.Rodmal Nagar - BJP

Rajya Sabha members

1.Deepender Singh Hooda - Congress

2.Naranbhai J. Rathwa - Congress

3.A Navneethakrishnan - AIADMK

4.Ashok Gasti - BJP

5.Abhay Bhardwaj - BJP

6.Sushil Kumar Gupta - AAP

7.V. Lakshmikantha Rao - TRS

8.Shanta Chhetri - AITC

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 20:07 IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 14, 2020 20:47 IST
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Sep 14, 2020 19:29 IST
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
Sep 14, 2020 20:22 IST

latest news

5-point roadmap gives political impetus to efforts to ease border row: Chinese envoy
Sep 14, 2020 20:45 IST
News Updates from Hindustan Times: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise and all the latest news
Sep 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Bleak September for GB Nagar: One Covid case reported every 8.45 minutes
Sep 14, 2020 20:37 IST
Kangana tweets satire piece on Facebook’s ‘new feature’, clarifies later
Sep 14, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.