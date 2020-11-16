Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 25-year-old killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

25-year-old killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

Police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in large numbers to keep tabs on the simmering tension at Chakeri locality after the incident late Sunday evening

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Kanpur

Four people have been arrested and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the key accused, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (East). (ANI on Twitter)

A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured during a clash between two communities that started over water being splashed on one of them and soon snowballed into stone pelting, police said on Monday.

Police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in large numbers to keep tabs on the simmering tension at Chakeri locality after the incident late Sunday evening. Four people have been arrested and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the key accused, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (East).

Recapping the events of the evening, he said Pintu Nishad, 25, and his friend Sandeep left their homes in Wajidpur area and accidentally stepped on a water pouch lying on the road. The water splashed on Amaan, a resident from the same area who was passing through, sparking a clash.

Hearing about the altercation, dozens of other locals reached the spot and pelted stones at each other, injuring Nishad and several others, he said..

The injured were taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital where Nishad was declared brought dead, Agarwal added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
Nov 16, 2020 13:26 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
Nov 16, 2020 14:18 IST
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nov 16, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu: BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra divisive, says ally AIADMK
Nov 16, 2020 14:13 IST
Britain expects to roll out Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas
Nov 16, 2020 14:12 IST
‘BJP leaders grabbed my feet, started crying’: RJD’s swipe at Nitish
Nov 16, 2020 14:12 IST
PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark 151st birth anniversary of Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh
Nov 16, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.